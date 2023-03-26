Odisha: Youth Hangs Himself After Birthday Celebration in OYO Hotel Room

A youth was found hanging inside the room of an OYO hotel in Odisha’s Khandagiri area on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Durga Prasad Mishra, a resident of Niali in Cuttack district.

According to Bhubaneswar DCP, the youth had visited an OYO hotel with his friends at Jagamara area for birthday celebration.

He hanged himself with his female friend’s veil while the latter was inside a washroom. He was discovered by his friends in the morning.

On receiving information, Khandagiri Police reached the scene and interrogated friends of the deceased to ascertain the reason behind death.

According to family members, Durga along with his girlfriend and two friends had booked room for the birthday party.

Family members suspect his other friends of calling him to the birthday party and killing him in a pre-planned manner.

“One of his friends said Durga got angry after they did not give him beer and went to another room. While another person said that he had gone to the bathroom and found him hanging .

The police seized mobile phone of the deceased youth to get more answers in the case.

However, the family of deceased brought murder allegation.

Disclaimer: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

