Home » India » Odisha's Similipal National Park Closed for Two Days Due to President Droupadi Murmu's Visit
1-MIN READ

Odisha's Similipal National Park Closed for Two Days Due to President Droupadi Murmu's Visit

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 21:48 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Murmu will pay the three-day visit to her home district from May 4. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Murmu will pay the three-day visit to her home district from May 4. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Murmu, who will be on a three-day visit to Mayurbhanj, is scheduled to spend the entire day at the national park on May 5

The Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district will remain closed for tourists on May 4 and 5 in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, officials said on Tuesday.

Murmu, who will be on a three-day visit to Mayurbhanj, is scheduled to spend the entire day at the national park on May 5, they said.

“This is to inform all the visitors/tourists that entry into Similipal Tiger Reserve will be closed for two days on May 4 and May 5 for visitors/ tourists vehicles due to visit of Hon’ble President of India. There will be no entry or exit from the Tiger Reserve for visitors/ tourists vehicles during the period," said a notification.

This will be the first visit by a president to the park, which is spread over an area of 2,750 km.

A maximum of 60 vehicles with tourists are allowed every day to the park through its two gates, officials said.

Murmu will reach here on May 4, and visit her in-laws’ village Pahadpur in Rairangpur sub-division.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
