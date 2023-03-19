Officials, Staff Celebrate as Odisha’s Forest Fires Are ‘Rained in’

The thunderstorm and moderate rain in several parts of Odisha over the past couple of days brought relief for the forest department personnel struggling to contain the forest fires.

As per the forest department, 60 forest fires were registered in Odisha at more than 1,700 points. The five districts majorly hit by the fires are Mayurbhanja, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Sundargard.

“The rain and cloudy weather over the past few days have reduced the occurrence of forest fires,” said Forest department PCCF Debidutta Biswal.

At the Rangamatia beat forest department staff under the Bangiriposhi range, the forest department personnel and other workers broke into a dance as it started to rain.

Forest fires had assumed serious proportions at Similipal National Park and the rain has certainly improved the overall scenario.

A forest department personnel Samai Soren said, “I am happy that it rained. Now there will be no more forest fires for the next one month. We were not getting leaves and now we can expect to spend some time with our family members."

The forest department staff in Umerkote was also seen dancing, visuals of which went viral on social media.

