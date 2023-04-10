'Often Teases People...': Dalai Lama Issues Apology Over Video of Him Asking Minor Boy to 'Suck His Tongue'

After a video showing him kissing a minor boy sparked a row, Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama on Monday issued an official apology saying he regrets the incident. The development comes after a clip of him kissing a child on the lips and subsequently requesting the child to “suck his tongue" sparked a row on Sunday.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the official statement read. It further said that Dalai Lama wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world.

In a video going viral on social media platforms, the Dalai Lama could be seen kissing the lips of a boy who approached to hug him. During the incident, the Buddhist monk extended his tongue and requested the boy to “suck it". The Dalai Lama can be heard asking, “Can you suck my tongue?" in the viral footage.

“My advice or rather appeal to the children is to focus on reducing this social disparity. Whether one is a socialist or not, one must think for the greater good of humanity," the Dalai Lama was quoted as saying while speaking virtually recently at the Fair Share for Children Summit.

After the video sparked a row, several aides of The Dalai Lama said as per the Tibetan tradition sticking out one’s tongue is a sign of respect or agreement and was often used as a greeting in traditional Tibetan culture.

According to Tibetan folklore, said his aides, a cruel ninth-century Tibetan King had a black tongue, so people stick out their tongues to show that they are not like him.

“This custom has a long history. In the movie, ‘Seven Years in Tibet’, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt’s character encounters a group of Tibetans who all at once stick out their tongues at him," his aides said.

Earlier, Dalai Lama had landed in controversy back in 2019 when he stated that if a woman were to succeed him, she should be “attractive."

Read all the Latest India News here