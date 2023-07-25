CHANGE LANGUAGE
Oman Air Flight to Muscat Returns to Kozhikode Following Technical Snag

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 13:04 IST

Kozhikode, India

The aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing (Image used for Representation: PTI file)

The aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing (Image used for Representation: PTI file)

An Oman Air flight from Kozhikode to Muscat was forced to turn back to the international airport here on Tuesday minutes after take-off due to a technical snag, airport authorities said.

The flight — WY 298 — with 169 people onboard which took off from the Karipur airport at 9.15 AM turned back barely a few minutes into its journey due to a technical fault and landed safely, a Calicut airport official said.

“It was a normal landing.. the aircraft landed safely," he told PTI.

The aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
