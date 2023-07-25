CHANGE LANGUAGE
On Busy Chennai Road, BMW Car Goes Up in Flames; Traffic Hit for Half-an-Hour | WATCH
1-MIN READ

On Busy Chennai Road, BMW Car Goes Up in Flames; Traffic Hit for Half-an-Hour | WATCH

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 25, 2023, 14:15 IST

Chennai, India

The driver stopped the car, a 3 Series GT, after noticing the smoke. (Twitter)

The driver stopped the car, a 3 Series GT, after noticing the smoke. (Twitter)

Chennai: Commuters were left stranded for nearly 30 minutes as the traffic on the arterial road came to a standstill

A green-coloured luxury BMW car caught fire in the middle of a road in Chennai, forcing the driver to jump out. Videos of the burning car, engulfed in smoke, have been circulating on social media.

According to a report in Asianet News, the driver, identified as 22-year-old Parthasarthy, jumped out in time and escaped unhurt. The report stated that the incident took place in Chrompet in the Tamil Nadu capital when Parthasarthy was on his way to Tindivanam from Thiruvallikeni.

The publication stated that the driver stopped the car, a 3 Series GT, after noticing the smoke and quickly jumped out of the four-wheeler. There was reportedly heavy traffic on the road due to the fire.

Commuters were left stranded for nearly 30 minutes as the traffic on the arterial road came to a standstill. The traffic police, however, swung into action and soon the route was cleared.

