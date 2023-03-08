On Cam | Bengaluru Auto Driver Harasses Bike Taxi Rider, Calls Him ‘Foreigner’ & Smashes his Phone

A video of an auto driver harassing a bike taxi driver went viral on social media, prompting a response from Bengaluru City Police.

The video begins with the auto rickshaw driver standing in front of a two-wheeler who then snatches the bike taxi driver’s phone and smashes it on the ground. He is also seen gesturing a slap.

The rickshaw driver then looks at the camera and delivers a monologue alleging that Rapido Bike Taxi Services have rampant illegalities. “Dear friends, this shows how many illegal Rapido bikes are plying on the streets,” he says pointing at the bike taxi driver.

He then goes on to claim that the driver is from another country and is working here as a bike taxi driver. “As you can all see, this man is from another country. He happily operates bike taxis here. This shows how the auto department reeks of corruption,” the auto driver says.

He also pointed out that the bike taxi driver was using a white board two-wheeler as his taxi and called for strict action against him. “This boy just dropped off a lady passenger on his illegally-run bike taxi. He is not from our country. He is an outsider,” the auto driver further says.

The Bengaluru City’s official Twitter account responded to one of the videos and said that the Indiranagar Police is investigating the incident. Strict and necessary action will be taken.

While local media reports suggest that the bike rider is yet to file a complaint against the auto driver, cops are on the lookout for the rickshaw driver and further probe is underway.

Read all the Latest India News here