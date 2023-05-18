On Cam | Boy Slips From Platform to Tracks While Trying Catching Moving Train With Father in Akola

A terrifying moment was caught on camera when a father-son duo slipped and fell while trying to catch a moving train at the Akola station in Maharashtra. While the father fell onto the platform, the son slipped into the gap between the platform and the moving train.

People rushed to the spot to help the boy, who was rescued safely by vigilant Railway Police Force (RPF) officials after the train was stopped. RPF shared the video of the incident on their official Twitter handle.

“A father-son duo encountered a terrifying moment as the son slipped into the gap between the platform and train while attempting to catch a moving train at Akola station. Kudos to vigilant RPF officials, the boy was rescued safely," RPF tweeted.

A father-son duo encountered a terrifying moment as the son slipped into the gap between the platform & train while attempting to catch a moving train at Akola station.Kudos to vigilant #RPF officials, the boy was rescued safely.#MissionJeevanRaksha pic.twitter.com/SBSmRcVje4 — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) May 17, 2023

The boy was unharmed in the incident. More details are awaited.