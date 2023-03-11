Three Delhi Men, Including a Minor, Arrested for 'Harassing' Japanese Woman on Holi; All Confessed

A Japanese woman was allegedly harassed by a group of boys purportedly on the pretext of applying colours on her during Holi in the national capital. The incident drew massive outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting Delhi police to swing into action.

The police arrested three men, including one juvenile, after Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, National Commission for Woman chairperson Rekha Sharma, BJP leader Khushbu Sundar and Bollywood actor Richa Chadha reacted to the incident.

While Sharma and Maliwal both wrote to Delhi police to ‘immediately file FIR in the matter’, others called the incident “completely shameful behaviour" and “sickening".

Very distrubing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) March 10, 2023

In the viral video from Paharganj area, the accused are seen groping the woman and smearing colours on her while saying, “Holi Hai". One of the men even smashed an egg on her head. The visibly uncomfortable woman struggled to leave the gang of men, even as she continued to say ‘bye’ ‘bye’ in an attempt to exit the group.

She smiled once on the camera and as one of the men again touched her, she slapped him and left the place.

A senior officer said that the woman left for Bangladesh on Friday, adding that she “had not made any complaint/call neither to the Delhi Police nor to the Japanese Embassy as confirmed by an official of the mission in response to a mail sent by Delhi Police".

“The boys seen in the video have been identified after meticulous efforts through field officers and local intelligence, three boys, including one juvenile, have been apprehended and enquired. They have confessed/admitted about the incident/happening seen in the video. They all are residents of the nearby area of Paharganj," said the officer.

“The woman in a tweet said she has reached Bangladesh and is mentally and physically fit. Action has been initiated against the three under DP Act, however, further legal action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint by the girl, if received."

(With inputs from IANS)

