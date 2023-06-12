CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

On Cam: Dutch YouTuber Physically Assaulted, Harassed In Bengaluru's Chor Bazar

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 11:56 IST

Bengaluru, India

The YouTuber can be heard asking the man to let go of his hand (Image: YouTube/Madly Rover)

In the viral video, a man (presumably a shopkeeper) can be seen harassing the vlogger while he was shooting a video in the busy Bengaluru market

A Dutch YouTuber was allegedly harassed near the Chickpet market area in Bengaluru by a local trader while he was recording a vlog with his audience. The video of the shocking incident is going viral on social media platforms.

Activist Brinda Adige has condemned the incident and called for police action against the accused.

“This is completely unacceptable. Police must take action against whoever was involved," tweeted Adige.

Sharing the video on YouTube, Dutch citizen named Medromota described his experience and wrote, “Foreigner traveling in India experiences the thieves market in Bangalore, also known as the Sunday market or chor bazaar. But exploring the area started out on the wrong foot as an angry man attacked me by grabbing and twisting my hand and arm, lunging after me as I tried to escape."

“After I had some street food, met great local Indian people and haggled for a new buttoned shirt," Youtuber who goes by the name ‘Madly Rover’ added.

In the viral video, a man (presumably a shopkeeper) can be seen harassing the vlogger while he was shooting a video in the busy Bengaluru market. In the video, the Dutch YouTuber was heard saying, “Namaste, sir…”, while the man grabbed his hand and started shouting, “Ye kya hai…(What is this…).”

The YouTuber can then be heard asking the man to let go of his hand.

The incident reportedly occurred a few days ago, however, it has come to light after the vlogger posted the video on YouTube today.

Ao official complaint has been registered in the matter as of now.

first published:June 12, 2023, 11:45 IST
