On Cam | Man Dragged on Car Bonnet for 50 metres After Collision in Haryana's Panchkula

A man was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about 50 meters in an incident of road rage in Haryana’s Panchkula on Saturday. According to police, the victim, identified as Dr Gagan, a resident of MDC, was taking his son back home from tuition when the incident happened in Sector 8.

Quoting Investigation Officer Ravi Dutt, an ANI report said a car tried to overtake Dr Gagan’s vehicle in the traffic junction of Sector 8 but collided instead.

“The doctor wanted to stop the car after the collision. When he went to have a conversation with them, the persons in the car dragged him by lifting him to the bonnet for about 50 meters, " Dutt said.

The miscreants fled from the spot and the victim was immediately taken to Sector 6 Hospital where he was treated and discharged later.

A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Panchkula Police has registered a case against the car owner on the complaint of Dr Gagan. An investigation into the case is underway.