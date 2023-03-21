On Cam: MP Man Performs Car-Drift Stunt On Road in Indore; Booked, Vehicle Seized

A 23-year-old man has been booked for endangering the lives of others after a video of him performing a drifting stunt in an expensive car on a busy road in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore went viral on social media.

In the video, the car driver is seen performing a dangerous “drifting" stunt on a busy road at night. The video reportedly is from Indore’s Lasudia area and the stunt was performed recently.

The stunt involves driving a car at a high speed in a circular manner at a particular spot. The video of the stunt was sent to the traffic police on Sunday, following which a probe was initiated.

An offence has been registered against the 23-year-old driver for allegedly endangering lives by performing the stunt, under section 279 (rash driving on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, sub-inspector of traffic police Kazim Hussain Rizvi said.

The expensive car used in the stunt has been seized, he said.

Acting on the traffic police’s letter, the transport department has suspended the accused man’s license for three months, the official said

“The manner in which the accused was performing a car-drifting stunt on a busy road could have resulted in a fatal accident. It could have not only put the driver’s life in danger, but also endangered the lives of other people," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

