On Cam: Pilot, Husband Thrashed By Mob In Delhi’s Dwarka For Torturing Minor Domestic Help; Booked

A pilot and her husband, who is also an airline staff, were thrashed by the locals in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly torturing a 10-year-old girl they employed as a domestic help. The incident was reported on Wednesday after a relative of the girl spotted injury marks on her face and arms and contacted police.

As per media reports, when some locals heard that couple employed a minor and tortured her, and saw injury marks on her body, a mob gathered outside their house and attacked them.

#WATCH | A woman pilot and her husband, also an airline staff, were thrashed by a mob in Delhi’s Dwarka for allegedly employing a 10-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her.The girl has been medically examined. Case registered u/s 323,324,342 IPC and Child Labour… pic.twitter.com/qlpH0HuO0z — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023

In visuals of the incident shared by news agency ANI, a bunch of women can be seen pulling the pilot, who is still in her uniform, by her hair and hitting her simultaneously, as she cried for help. At one point, The pilot can then be heard screaming “sorry" but the assault continued.

Her husband, who initially tried to save her, can also be seen dragged by a group of men and thrashed by them.

As per media reports, the 10-year-old girl was hired by the couple for doing domestic chores at their house about two months back.

Meanwhile, the police have booked the pilot and other members of her family as employing children as domestic help is prohibited in India.

“The girl has been medically examined. A case has been registered under sections 323, 324, and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Child Labour Act, and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The accused have been detained," Delhi police said in a statement.