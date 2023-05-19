CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

On Cam | Security Guard Gets Brutally Assaulted by Two Men Over Parking Dispute in Noida Society

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 14:46 IST

Noida, India

The incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning at Ashiana Homes residential society located in Noida Sector 70. (Photo/ANI)

The incident reportedly occurred after a parking dispute between the accused men and a woman living in the same society. The attackers allegedly had a confrontation with the woman before assaulting the security guard

A security guard of a residential society in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida was severely beaten by two men over a dispute involving a parking issue. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the incident took place in the early hours of Friday morning at Ashiana Homes residential society located in Noida Sector 70. The guard was sleeping in his cabin when two men entered and brutally assaulted him while he tried to defend himself.

    The incident reportedly occurred after a parking dispute between the accused men and a woman living in the same society. The attackers allegedly had a confrontation with the woman before assaulting the security guard.

    The Noida police took cognizance of the video and assured that necessary action will be taken against those involved in the incident.

