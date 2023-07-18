On Cam | Tipper Lorry in Udupi Drags Car Stuck in its Rear For 2 Kms; Two Injured

In a peculiar incident that occurred in Udupi, a tipper lorry dragged a car stuck in its rear for about two kilometres with the driver stuck inside.

Police sources said that the car got stuck under the lorry after hitting it from behind near Udupi district’s Padubidri area.

Visuals show the driver being stuck in the car while the lorry continues dragging the vehicle forward.

WATCH: In a bizarre incident, the driver of a tipper truck drove the vehicle for about 2 kms dragging a car that got stuck beneath truck’s chassis after rear-ending it in Padubidri police limits of Udupi district on July 17, Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/eUv2XYuHS8— Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) July 17, 2023

The incident took place when the Santro car was travelling from Sagar to Mangalore and the lorry was moving from Belman to Baikampady.

The driver of the lorry informed the police that he did not realise that car was stuck in the rear. Although knowing that a car had rammed into his lorry, he accelerated the speed of the tipper in fear of public rage.

However, he was chased down by the local residents, following which the Padubidri police arrived at the scene and took the driver into custody.

The two injured, Jafar Khan and Shahina, were shifted to a hospital near Surathkal, a Deccan Herald report said.

A case has been registered and police have assured proper action in the matter.

In other such incidents, earlier in February this year, mother and her daughter were killed after a cement mixer truck toppled over their car and completely crushed it.

The truck in an attempt to take a slight turn, adjacent to the car, was suddenly forced to break causing an overturn. After the truck toppled over, the car’s emergency system sent an SOS message to the husband.