Home » India » On Cam | Woman Holding Child Thrashed by Man in Maharashtra's Vasai, Probe On
1-MIN READ

On Cam | Woman Holding Child Thrashed by Man in Maharashtra's Vasai, Probe On

Curated By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 15:08 IST

Vasai-Virar City, India

The duo was having a verbal agreement which soon escalated into a physical brawl. (Photo: Screen grab from the CCTV footage video)

The duo was having a verbal agreement which soon escalated into a physical brawl. (Photo: Screen grab from the CCTV footage video)

The woman was carrying a child in her arms, several people tried to rescue her amid the fight

A disturbing video of a woman being assaulted in Maharashtra’s Vasai has surfaced online after a CCTV camera captured the incident. In the video, the woman could be seen carrying a child in her arms when a man comes and beats her up in the middle of the road.

It is still unclear as to why the woman attacked the man but as per preliminary information, the accused and the woman had some argument which soon escalated to a physical fight.

In the video footage, the man is seen grabbing hold of the woman’s hair nearly four times. Several passers by tried to intervene and rescue the woman as she kept getting thrashed by the man.

The relationship between the two is yet to be ascertained. This incident reportedly took place nearly 100 metres from the Vasai Manikpur police station.

Police have started investigating the matter and is scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area.

In other news from Vasai, two brothers on a scooty were injured after being hit by a car. The duo was on their way to Tungareshwar Temple for darshan when they were a hit by the speeding car.

