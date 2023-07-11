On Cam | Woman Holding Child Thrashed by Man in Maharashtra's Vasai, Probe On

A disturbing video of a woman being assaulted in Maharashtra’s Vasai has surfaced online after a CCTV camera captured the incident. In the video, the woman could be seen carrying a child in her arms when a man comes and beats her up in the middle of the road.

It is still unclear as to why the woman attacked the man but as per preliminary information, the accused and the woman had some argument which soon escalated to a physical fight.

In the video footage, the man is seen grabbing hold of the woman’s hair nearly four times. Several passers by tried to intervene and rescue the woman as she kept getting thrashed by the man.

The relationship between the two is yet to be ascertained. This incident reportedly took place nearly 100 metres from the Vasai Manikpur police station.

Police have started investigating the matter and is scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area.

In other news from Vasai, two brothers on a scooty were injured after being hit by a car. The duo was on their way to Tungareshwar Temple for darshan when they were a hit by the speeding car.