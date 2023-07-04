On Camera, Massive Rock Crushes Cars on Nagaland National Highway; 2 Dead, Several Injured | WATCH

Two people died and three others were injured after a massive rock tumbled down and crushed their cars on a National Highway in Nagaland’s Chumoukedima district on Tuesday evening. The incident was captured on video and went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on National Highway 29 near Old Chumoukedima police checkpost at approximately 5 pm amid heavy rains, according to officials. One person died on the spot while another person passed away during treatment at the Referral Hospital due to injuries.

#WATCH | A massive rock smashed a car leaving two people dead and three seriously injured in Dimapur's Chumoukedima, Nagaland, earlier today(Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/0rVUYZLZFN — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2023

A dash camera video captured the incident, showing a massive rock falling on the vehicles coming from the Kohima side. Within seconds, the impact transformed the cars into a twisted heap of metal. Officials confirmed that the force of the accident was so severe that the three cars struck by the falling rocks were completely mangled.

In April, a truck driver and his helper died due to impact by a boulder on their truck along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. The boulder hit the cabin of the Kashmir-bound truck near Digdole, leading in the death of driver Maqsood Ahmad and helper Naveed Ahmad, both residents of the Rajpora area. Rescuers rushed to the site soon after the incident and helped in retrieving the bodies from the damaged truck.