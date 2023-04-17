On Camera, Woman Cop Dragged, Pelted With Stones by Mob of 'Illegal Sand Miners' in Patna | Watch

A woman police officer from the mining department was dragged, attacked and pelted with stones by a mob allegedly involved with illegal sand mining in Bihar’s Patna district, according to a video that went viral on social media on Monday.

The officer was assaulted by people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Bihta town in Patna district, according to ANI news agency.

The police have confirmed the incident. According to the Patna police, 44 people have been arrested and three FIRs have been filed in connection with the assault on a female officer, with additional raids currently underway to apprehend other suspects.

The video shows the woman getting dragged by a group of men who were chasing and hurling abuse at her. The officer is seen lying on the ground with the group pelting stones at her.

#WATCH | Bihar: Woman officer from mining department dragged, attacked by people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining in Bihta town in Patna district.(Note: Abusive language; viral video confirmed by police) 44 people arrested, 3 FIRs filed while raids underway to arrest… pic.twitter.com/EtKW1oedG3 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

The video captures the officer’s attempts to flee for her safety and shows her lying on the ground while pleading to not be harmed as the group pelt stones at her. As the person recording the video arrived at the scene amid the crowd, an individual was observed pulling the officer by her hand.

The Mines and Geology Department of Bihar had in December last year decided to establish a dedicated force to combat the issue of illegal sand mining and mineral transportation in the state. The mining police unit will consist of assistant sub-inspectors and constables.

Harjot Kaur Bamhrah, Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Mines Commissioner, Mines and Geology Department had said, “To check illegal sand mining, exploitation and transportation of minerals in the state, we have decided to create our own force. We are discussing the modalities and other aspects, and will soon send a detailed proposal to the competent authority for the final approval."

