On Independence Day, Andhra Yogi's Unique Nauli Chalana Kriya To Unfurl Tricolour Viral

India is rejoicing in the celebration of the 77th Independence Day. The fervour of patriotism is palpable from Delhi, the capital, to Mumbai, and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

Numerous individuals are expressing their love for their country on the significant occasion of India completing 76 years and beginning its 77th year of existence. Among these individuals, Sadguru Satchidananda Swami from Kakinada showcased his patriotism by adorning the national flag around his waist. Stringent security measures have been put in place across the nation to ensure the smooth conduct of the independence festivities.

Commemorating the 77th Independence Day festivities, Sadguru Satchidananda Yogi expressed his allegiance to the nation and the national flag by performing the “Nauli Chalana Kriya" in yoga practice, which involves waving the tricolour flag.

Sadguru Satchidananda Yogi, the visionary behind Adiguru Yoga Peeth, explained that the innovative concept of hoisting the national flag on the abdominal muscles using the Nauli Chalana Kriya technique from Yoga Shastra was conceived as a unique way to symbolise the Indian flag on Independence Day. This practice, deeply rooted in our traditional culture, serves as an expression of patriotism and devotion to the country.

On this significant day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the 10th consecutive year, raised the national flag at the Red Fort. During his speech, the Prime Minister addressed the issue of violence in Manipur, mentioning that both the central and state governments are working towards establishing peace in the region. He also expressed his concern about the crimes against women that have occurred in the state in recent months, while noting that there’s a positive trend of improvement in the situation in the northeastern state.

Besides, Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world located in Dubai, is illuminated with the colours of the Indian Tricolour on the big day. The official Instagram account of Burj Khalifa shared a video clip showcasing the skyscraper adorned in India’s Tricolour hues of saffron, white, and green.