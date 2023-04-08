CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Once Brazen Criminals Cowed by Strict Law & Order in UP: Adityanath
Once Brazen Criminals Cowed by Strict Law & Order in UP: Adityanath

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 17:33 IST

Gorakhpur, India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at criminals in the state saying today they know their own lives are in danger (File Image/@ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hit out at criminals in the state saying today they know their own lives are in danger (File Image/@ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the public after the opening of a bottling plant in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said criminals who earlier had little regard for authorities, shake like a leaf when the law takes its course.

“Today, you can see that they know their own lives are in danger," Adityanath said addressing the public after the opening of a bottling plant here, “When the court awards sentences to them, their faces get drained of colour. The public knows how the mafia used to ruin them, send threats to the industrialists, and abduct the traders. But today, the mafia is scared and speechless," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
