One Booked for Insulting, Abusing Female Police Officer in Goa
1-MIN READ

One Booked for Insulting, Abusing Female Police Officer in Goa

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 10:42 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that offence has been registered by Colvale Police station (Credits: Shutterstock)

The accused person, namely Lyndon Sequeira, a resident of Sirsaim- Bardez Goa, had recorded a video wherein he can be seen abusing and insulting the modesty of a lady police officer

Goa Police have booked one person from Thivim in North Goa for abusing and insulting the modesty of a female police officer, said officials on Sunday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that offence has been registered by Colvale Police station.

“The accused person, namely Lyndon Sequeira, a resident of Sirsaim- Bardez Goa, had recorded a video wherein he can be seen abusing and insulting the modesty of a lady police officer," Dalvi said.

The said video was also widely circulated on social media. Hence based on the complaint Colvale police have registered an FIR under sections 354-A, 500, 504, and 509 IPC.

Police are further investigating the case.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
first published:August 13, 2023, 10:42 IST
