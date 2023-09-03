CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :UdhayanidhiHeath Streak DeadGadar 2 Success PartyWorld Cup Squad
Home » India » One Killed, 12 Injured as Tractor-trolley Overturns in Rajasthan
1-MIN READ

One Killed, 12 Injured as Tractor-trolley Overturns in Rajasthan

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 23:33 IST

Rajasthan, India

The deceased was identified as Sahab Singh Pal (40).(Representative Image/News18)

The deceased was identified as Sahab Singh Pal (40).(Representative Image/News18)

A group of people from Senthri village in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior were returning home after visiting the Loktirth Kailadevi Dham in Rajasthan's Karauli district in a tractor-trolley when it overturned, killing one of them and injuring 12

One person died and 12 were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place near Bathua Khoh, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Manoj Kumar said a group of people from Senthri village in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior were returning home after visiting the Loktirth Kailadevi Dham in Rajasthan’s Karauli district in a tractor-trolley when it overturned, killing one of them and injuring 12.

The deceased was identified as Sahab Singh Pal (40). The body was handed over to Pal’s relatives after post-mortem examination, he said.

The injured have been admitted to district hospitals in Saramathura and Karauli, he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Rajasthan
first published:September 03, 2023, 23:33 IST
last updated:September 03, 2023, 23:33 IST