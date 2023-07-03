CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsPM Modi ResidenceGuru Purnima 2023UCCOdisha Train Accident
Home » India » One Killed in Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal
1-MIN READ

One Killed in Crude Bomb Blast in Bengal

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 18:38 IST

Kolkata, India

The incident took place in Shalipur village. (Representational Image/Reuters)

The incident took place in Shalipur village. (Representational Image/Reuters)

The deceased was identified as Paritosh Mondal, an officer of Basirhat police station said, adding nobody has been arrested yet

One person was killed and another seriously injured in an explosion allegedly during the manufacture of crude bombs in rural polls-bound West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The incident took place in Shalipur village in the Haroa area of North 24 Parganas district late on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Paritosh Mondal, an officer of Basirhat police station said, adding nobody has been arrested yet.

“The two injured persons were rushed to the Basirhat sub-divisional hospital where one of them was declared brought dead. We are investigating the blast," he told PTI over the phone.

The seriously injured person is being brought to a hospital in Kolkata for better treatment.

Violence has been reported from several parts of the state ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections, leading to the loss of several lives.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. blast
  2. West Bengal
first published:July 03, 2023, 18:38 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 18:38 IST