One More Odisha Train Crash Victim Succumbs; Death Toll Rises to 289
1-MIN READ

One More Odisha Train Crash Victim Succumbs; Death Toll Rises to 289

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 19:01 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The crash involved two passenger trains and a goods train. (File photo/AP)

Paswan was suffering from multiple injuries including one in the spinal cord. He was also suffering from hypertension, a hospital official said

The toll in the Odisha triple train accident increased to 289 after an injured passenger succumbed in the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Tuesday, an official said.

The passenger was identified as Bijay Paswan, a resident of Bihar.

He was admitted to the Cuttack facility on June 3, a day after one of the worst train disasters in the country took place at Bahanga Bazar station in Balasore district.

Paswan was suffering from multiple injuries including one in the spinal cord. He was also suffering from hypertension, a hospital official said.

The brother of the deceased said Paswan’s health condition worsened on Monday night and he died on Tuesday.

The Coromandel Express crashed into a stationary goods train, derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2. A few coaches of Coromandel toppled over the last few coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express which was passing by at the same time.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Odisha
  2. train accident
first published:June 13, 2023, 19:01 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 19:01 IST