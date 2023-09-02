CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » One Nation, One Election: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan Among 7 Members in Ram Nath Kovind-led Committee
1-MIN READ

One Nation, One Election: Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan Among 7 Members in Ram Nath Kovind-led Committee

Last Updated: September 02, 2023, 18:42 IST

New Delhi, India

The terms of at least ten state Assemblies will end before or around the scheduled time for the general elections in 2024. (Representational Image/ PTI)

One nation, One Election: The Ramnath-Kovind led committee comprises of eight members including Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan and others

The government on Saturday released the names of members of the high-level committee set up to examine the issue of simultaneous elections and conduct simultaneous elections in the country.

The Ramnath-Kovind-led committee comprises eight members including Amit Shah, Adhir Ranjan and others. The committee’s objective is to investigate the feasibility of implementing the concept of one nation, one election’.

Other members of the committee include Ghulam Nabi Azad, NK Singh, Subhash C Kashyap, Harish Salve and Sanjay Kothari.

What is One Nation, One Election?

The idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country. This simply means that the polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be held together.

The Election Commission (EC) conducts the elections for state assemblies and Lok Sabha (Parliament) as separate events. Every state holds its elections every five years, similar to the Lok Sabha. Most of the states have their own electoral cycle.

The committee’s formation over ‘One Nation, One Election’ comes at a time when five states- including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are bracing for assembly elections in November-December.

first published:September 02, 2023, 18:15 IST
last updated:September 02, 2023, 18:42 IST