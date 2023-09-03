One Nation One Election LIVE: Adhir Declines To Be Part Of Panel; Congress Calls It 'Systematic' Attempt to Sabotage Parliamentary Democracy

The government on Saturday notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. The committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, have Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh as members.

Other members of the committee include former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. The Kovind-led committee’s objective is to investigate the feasibility of implementing the concept of ‘one nation, one election’. READ MORE