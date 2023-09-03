One Nation One Election LIVE: Adhir Declines To Be Part Of Panel; Congress Calls It 'Systematic' Attempt to Sabotage Parliamentary Democracy

Live now
One Nation, One Election LIVE Updates: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined invitation to be part of Union government’s committee to examine concept of ‘One Nation One Election’. Move came after BJP-led Centre formed eight-member committee, with former President Ram Nath Kovind as its chairman and Home Minister Amit Shah and others as its members, to explore options to hold simultaneous elections for local bodies, states, and Centre. Congress has alleged that the Centre’s high-level committee is systematic attempt to sabotage India’s parliamentary democracy.
PM Modi has been an ardent supporter of unifying the electoral cycles for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
The government on Saturday notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities, and panchayats. The committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, have Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh as members.
Other members of the committee include former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. The Kovind-led committee’s objective is to investigate the feasibility of implementing the concept of ‘one nation, one election’. READ MORE
A special committee has been set up by the Union government under former President Ram Nath Kovind to assess the idea of simultaneous elections where polls to the local body, assembly and Parliament can take place in one go.
The idea is not without precedent. In 1951-52, 1957, 1962 and 1967, elections to state assembly and Parliament were held simultaneously. The dissolution of certain state assemblies and the dissolution of Parliament in 1970 disrupted the cycle of simultaneous elections. The times were also characterised by a single party dominance in the country. The vast scape of regional and even national parties recognised by the Election Commission did not exist in that era. READ MORE
In order to hold simultaneous elections, a constitutional amendment will be needed. Some critics have said that amending the constitution for simultaneous elections would fundamentally alter its democratic and federal character.
India is a ‘Union of States’ and the states have their own directly elected governments. Therefore, fixing a term adversely affects this right. There are the logistics including the deployment of security forces and officials in 700,000 polling stations located across geographic and climatic conditions.
A study conducted by the IDFC Institute further suggested that there is a 77 percent chance that voters will choose the same winning party or alliance in the state assembly and the Lok Sabha if there are simultaneous elections.
India began its journey of electoral democracy with the first elections in 1951-1952, following the model of simultaneous polling with the Lok Sabha and assembly elections held together. This saw a poll contest on 489 Lok Sabha seats alongside 22 state elections, as per the dataset of the Election Commission of India.
The Congress rode high on its image of being the architect of the Indian freedom movement and won an absolute majority, not just in Lok Sabha but also in 19 out of 22 state assemblies. For Lok Sabha, the party contested on 479 seats, winning 364 with 44.99 percent vote share. It could not score a majority of the seats in Travancore-Cochin (part of Kerala today), Madras and Orissa but finally formed the government in all states. READ MORE
The idea of ‘One Nation, One Election’ refers to holding simultaneous elections across the country, which means, that the polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies will be held together.
The committee’s formation over ‘One Nation, One Election’ comes at a time when five states- including Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan are bracing for assembly elections in November-December. The assembly elections will precede the Lok Sabha elections, expected in May-June 2024. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies are scheduled to go to the polls with the Lok Sabha elections.
The government’s move suggests that it might be contemplating advancing some of these elections to coincide with the Lok Sabha polls. Kovind will explore the feasibility of the exercise and the mechanism to see as to how the country can go back to having simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly polls.
The Narendra Modi-led BJP government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind over “One Nation, One Polls”. The development comes amid the government calling a special session of Parliament between September 18 and 22, the agenda for which is not known.
Currently, the Election Commission (EC) conducts the elections for state assemblies and Lok Sabha (Parliament) as separate events. Every state holds its elections every five years, similar to the Lok Sabha, however, most of the state have their own electoral cycle. Some states namely, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim held elections with the Lok Sabha polls in 2019. READ MORE
The Congress alleged on Saturday that the high-level committee formed to make recommendations on “one nation, one election” is a systematic attempt to sabotage India’s parliamentary democracy.
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said the non-inclusion of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the panel and instead, having a former leader of opposition in it, is an insult to Parliament.
“We believe that the High Level Committee on simultaneous elections is nothing but a systematic attempt to sabotage India’s parliamentary democracy,” Venugopal said on X. “In a shocking insult to Parliament, the BJP has appointed a former LOP to the committee instead of Rajya Sabha LOP Sh. Mallikarjun kharge ji,” he added.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the BJP over the ‘one nation, one election’ move, alleging that like every other issue “sponsored by the BJP”, this seems to be “pre-determined and pre-packaged”.
The committee will be headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind and will have Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and former finance commission chairman N K Singh as members. In a post on X, Chidambaram said, “The question of One Nation, One Election is a political-legal question. Actually, it is more political than legal.” Whether the question deserves to be considered at this stage is highly debatable, the former Union minister said.
“All major political parties are stakeholders in this issue and they have not been consulted in forming the 8 member Committee. The 8-member Committee has just one member from a major Opposition political party,” he said. “Besides, I am able to recognise only one acknowledged Constitutional Lawyer in the committee,” Chidambaram said.
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala Saturday said his party JJP supports the idea of ‘one nation, one election’ as it will significantly reduce the expenses incurred on holding polls separately. Chautala said his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) vehemently supported the idea in a meeting called by the Election Commission on the issue in 2022.
The Central government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the feasibility of holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies. Chautala said forming the committee on the subject will bring good suggestions. The deputy CM said frequent elections in the country lead to the extensive utilisation of government resources and funds. One nation, one election will also strengthen regional parties in states, he said.
According to an official release, Chautala made the statement while addressing villagers during his tour of the Narwana assembly constituency. Among other subjects, he said industrial development of the state is one of the priorities of the government, and a plan has been prepared to create seven industrial zones in Haryana.
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday declined the invitation to be part of eight-member committee formed by the union government to examine the one nation one election concept.
The development comes after the Centre announced its eight-member committee to explore the option which aims to explore the move to hold simultaneous elections for local bodies, states, and the Centre.
In a letter, Chowdhury said, “I have just got to know through the media and a Gazette notification is appeared that I have been appointed as a Member of the High-Level Committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabhas.”
Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal on Saturday said the non-inclusion of the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, in the panel and instead, having a former leader of opposition in it, is an insult to Parliament.
“We believe that the High Level Committee on simultaneous elections is nothing but a systematic attempt to sabotage India’s parliamentary democracy,” Venugopal said on X.
“In a shocking insult to Parliament, the BJP has appointed a former LOP to the committee instead of Rajya Sabha LOP Sh. Mallikarjun kharge ji,” he added.
The government notified the eight-member high-level committee on Saturday to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.