'One Needs To Worship Their Mother Tongue': Singer Sarath On Telugu Language Day

Every year on August 29, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana celebrate the Telugu Language Day. It is observed on this day as it coincides with the birth anniversary of one of the pioneers of Telugu writing and a modern Telugu linguist named Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy. He was born on August 29, 1863. He was considered to be a great social visionary and was responsible for using a comprehensive Telugu language that could be used and understood by the common man instead of the scholastic and poetic language. His contributions were honoured by the British government and he was awarded the title of Rao Saheb, not for the royalty to the Crown, but for his services to the Telugu language.

On Telugu Language Day, the Andhra Pradesh government funds a program and presents awards with the aim of promoting Telugu and its rich culture. This year on the 160th birth anniversary of the Telugu scholar, meetings and conferences were held to explain the importance of Telugu. Schools and educational institutes organise special programs to raise further awareness.

On this special occasion, Singer Sarath from Ongole district of Andhra Pradesh in an exclusive interview with News18, conveyed the sweetness of Telugu language through his melodious voice. He sang a special song, composed by him and written by Simhadri Jyotirmay, on the rise of the language.

Through his song, he also raised the importance of using the words Amma and Nanna, the Telugu words. He believes that while people do need to recognise and respect foreign languages, one needs to worship the mother tongue as well. He conveyed that today’s youth needs to be aware that after all, Telugu is a simple language. Many artists, writers and poets are working to support the language and society needs to recognise such people and acknowledge their works.

Sarath also thanked the writer of the song, Simhadri Jyotirmay for giving him this excellent opportunity to sing. He concluded by saying that everyone needs to support the progress of the Telugu language in today’s society.