Oommen Chandy, Former Kerala CM, Dies at 79; 2 Days of Mourning Announced, State to Remain Shut

Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, who served as chief minister of Kerala twice, died in Bengaluru in the early hours of Tuesday, his family said. He was 79. In view of this, Kerala will remain shut on Tuesday and Wednesday as two days of official mourning has been announced.

The death of the former Kerala chief minister was announced by his son, Chandy Oommen, in a Facebook post. “Appa has passed away", Oommen wrote on his Facebook page, without elaborating. Chandy, who had not been keeping well for quite some time, had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed deep grief over the death of Oommen Chandy. The CM recalled that senior Congress leader was a capable administrator and a person who was very much involved in people’s lives.

Both the leaders came to the Legislative Assembly in the same year. Both entered politics at the same stage that through student politics. His departure is extremely sad, read the statement from Vijayan’s office.

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran tweeted, “The tale of the king who triumphed over the world with the power of ‘love’ finds its poignant end. Today, I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legend, @Oommen_Chandy. He touched the lives of countless individuals, and his legacy will forever resonate within our souls. RIP!"

