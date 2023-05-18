‘Open Door, Let Me Out’: Passenger Suffers Panic Attack on AI Flight, Abuses Crew for Several Hrs

A passenger experienced a panic attack on board Air India’s Newark-Mumbai flight on Wednesday. Hours after the flight took off from Newark, the senior citizen, who was travelling business class with his wife, started shouting and yelling.

Passengers said the man abused the crew for several hours and could only be calmed down after doctors sedated him.

One of the passengers said the man was asking the crew to open the door and let him out. After failed attempts by crew members and co-passengers to pacify him for several hours, two doctors on board the flight came to his rescue and calmed him down by administering sedatives, Times of India reported.

Pravin Tonsekar, a co-passenger on board the flight said the man was “verbally abusive” and “tried to strangle" his wife. He said the man was about 6 foot tall and appeared physically fit.

“He wanted to disembark. He was screaming, telling the crew to open the door and let him out. He would scream, `stop, open the door’ and then at another time hurl abuse and expletives at the crew,” Tonsekar told TOI.

The flight landed in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

In another incident related to Air India, several passengers on board the Delhi-Sydney flight on Tuesday sustained injuries due to severe turbulence mid-air, according to an ANI report.

The injured passengers received medical assistance on arrival at the Sydney airport. No passenger was admitted to the hospital.

According to DGCA sources, seven passengers reported minor sprain after the turbulence. Air India cabin crew provided first aid to the injured passengers with assistance from a doctor and nurse travelling on the flight.

“Air India’s flight AI302 of 16th May 2023, operating from Delhi to Sydney encountered turbulence mid-air leading to discomfort to the passengers on board. The flight landed safely in Sydney and three passengers availed of medical assistance on arrival, none of whom required hospitalization. This onboard incident has been reported to the relevant authorities as a standard practice," said an Air India Spokesperson