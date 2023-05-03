Operation Kaveri: 3195 Indians Evacuated, Embassy Relocated - 10 Key Points You Need to Know

India’s Operation Kaveri in Sudan has been making headlines as the country is evacuating its citizens in hundreds from the conflict-ridden African country.

The Indian government launched the operation after the conflict in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan started on April 15. It quickly stationed Indian Naval Ships and Air Force aircraft to evacuate Indians stranded in Sudan.

During the 8 days of Operation Kaveri, over 3195 Indians have been evacuated, with the Embassy mobilizing and facilitating the movement of 62 buses from various parts of Sudan to reach Port Sudan.

Overview of Operation Kaveri8th Day of Operation Kaveri: The conflict in Khartoum and other parts of Sudan started on 15th April 2023. Government of India launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ and swiftly stationed Indian Naval Ships and Indian Air Force Aircrafts for evacuation of pic.twitter.com/c3wJy9ULcv — India in Sudan (@EoI_Khartoum) May 2, 2023

Here are the main points of India’s evacuation operation Kaveri in Sudan

The government of India launched ‘Operation Kaveri’ to evacuate Indians stranded in Sudan after the conflict began on April 15

Indian Naval Ships and Air Force aircraft were stationed for the operation

The Embassy of India facilitated the first evacuation of Indians in 6 buses on April 23, 2023

Embassy established a center at the Comboni School to accommodate Indians and facilitated evacuation by air and sea

MEA Team arrived at Port Sudan on INS Teg on April 25, to strengthen the operations

Presently, the Indian School in Port Sudan is being used as the Facilitation Centre

The Embassy of India mobilized and facilitated the movement of 62 buses from various parts of Sudan to reach Port Sudan

Indians have been evacuated to South Sudan, Egypt, Chad, and Djibouti

Embassy also guided and assisted in evacuating foreign nationals including Sri Lankans, Nepalese, and Bangladeshis.

On May 2, India temporarily relocated its embassy in Khartoum to Port Sudan

