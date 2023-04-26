CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Chhattisgarh Naxal AttackGaur City FireKochi Water MetroWrestler ProtestUP Board Results
Home » India » Operation Kaveri: 360 Indians Rescued From Sudan Cheer on Flight Back Home | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Operation Kaveri: 360 Indians Rescued From Sudan Cheer on Flight Back Home | WATCH

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 18:34 IST

New Delhi, India

Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday shared a video showing 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi. (Photo/Twitter@MOS_MEA)

Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday shared a video showing 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi. (Photo/Twitter@MOS_MEA)

As part of 'Operation Kaveri', India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Sudan. Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan is in Jeddah to oversee the evacuation mission

India’s rescue mission ‘Operation Kaveri’ aimed to bring back Indians stranded in conflict-hit Sudan is well underway. Three batches of Indians have left the country so far and reached Jeddah. Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan on Wednesday shared a video showing 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi.

“Happy to see off 360 Indians at Jeddah Airport on a flight bound for New Delhi. They will be reaching the motherland soon, reuniting with their families. Under #OperationKaveri the Government is working relentlessly to evacuate Indian nationals from Sudan & bring them home safely," tweeted the minister. V. Muraleedharan is in Jeddah to oversee the evacuation mission.

As part of ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah to facilitate the evacuation of Indians from Sudan. According to News18, the Indian government is in touch with private airliners to facilitate the onward journey to India.

The first batch of 278 Indians was evacuated by Indian Navy’s frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday, while two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated over 250 nationals on Wednesday. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the first C-130J aircraft brought 121 passengers to Jeddah while the second plane evacuated 135. According to a PTI report, the total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, as per official data.

RELATED NEWS

Sudan has been witnessing fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last 12 days that has reportedly left more than 400 people dead and thousands injured.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
  1. Sudan
  2. S Jaishankar
  3. jeddah
first published:April 26, 2023, 18:34 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 18:34 IST