Operation 'Kaveri': Nearly 1100 Stranded Indians Evacuated from Sudan; 360 Reach Delhi | Latest Updates

Under ‘Operation Kaveri’, India has evacuated nearly 1100 people from Sudan so far and is looking at rescuing more of its citizens from the strife-torn African nation before the end of the tenuous ceasefire between the regular army and a paramilitary force, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In its fourth round of operation, a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force brought 128 more Indians from Port Sudan to Jeddah on Thursday, taking the total number of people rescued to over 1000.

“The 4th IAF C-130J flight takes off from Port Sudan for Jeddah with 128 passengers. This is the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, taking the total to nearly 1100 persons," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, Spokesperson, MEA.

Latest Updates in ‘Operation Kaveri’

▶The total number of people evacuated from Sudan so far stands at 1095, according to official data.

▶In the first batch, India evacuated 278 citizens, followed by 121 in the second, 135 in the third, 136 in the fourth, 297 in the fifth and 128 in the sixth round.

▶On Wednesday night the first group of 360 evacuees arrived in New Delhi from Jeddah in a commercial aircraft.

▶Under its evacuation mission ‘Operation Kaveri’, India is taking the evacuees from Sudan to the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah from where they are returning home.

▶India has set up a transit facility at Jeddah and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan is overseeing the evacuation mission from the Saudi Arabian city.

▶The first batch of 278 Indians were evacuated from Port Sudan by the Indian Navy’s frontline ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday.

▶According to Indian External Minister Dr S Jaishankar, the first C-130J aircraft brought to Jeddah 121 passengers while the second plane evacuated 135.

▶India stepped up its efforts to evacuate the Indians from Sudan as a 72-hour truce was agreed to between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) following intense negotiations.

▶Sources said a C-17 military transport aircraft of the IAF has left for Jeddah on Wednesday to bring back the evacuees from Jeddah to Mumbai. The aircraft is expected to land in Mumbai on Thursday morning.

▶Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

▶External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of ‘Operation Kaveri’ to bring back the stranded Indians from Sudan.

▶India on Sunday said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the Indians.

▶Apart from the Sudanese authorities, the MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan have been in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and US among others.

▶At a high-level meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had issued directions for preparation of contingency plans to evacuate Indians from Sudan.

▶Last week, Jaishankar spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on the ground situation in Sudan with a focus on ensuring the safety of the Indians.

▶On Thursday, Jaishankar discussed the situation in Sudan with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

(With PTI inputs)

