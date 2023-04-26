Operation 'Kaveri': Three Batches of Stranded Indians Leave Sudan via IAF Aircraft, INS Sumedha

India’s rescue operation - ‘Kaveri’ - is in full swing to bring back its nationals from conflict-hit Sudan with three batches of stranded Indians having left the country so far.

Three batches of stranded Indian nationals have so far reached Jeddah via two Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft and naval ship INS Sumedha. India on Sunday had said it has positioned two transport aircraft of the IAF in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah and naval ship INS Sumedha at Port Sudan as part of its contingency plans to evacuate the stranded Indians.

In an early morning tweet on Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the third batch comprising 135 Indians from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah by IAF C-130J aircraft, adding that onward journey to India for all who arrived in Jeddah will commence shortly.

Third batch comprising 135 Indians from Port Sudan arrived in Jeddah by IAF C-130J aircraft. "Onward journey to India for all who arrived in Jeddah will commence shortly," tweets MoS MEA V Muraleedharan#OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/AJPniVTGnG — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Evacuations Under Operation ‘Kaveri’ So Far:

-First batch of 278 stranded Indians left Sudan under Operation ‘Kaveri’ on naval ship INS Sumedha on Tuesday and docked in Jeddah.

First batch of stranded Indians leave Sudan under #OperationKaveri. INS Sumedha with 278 people onboard departs Port Sudan for Jeddah. pic.twitter.com/4hPrPPsi1I — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2023

-The second batch of 121 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft later on Tuesday.

The second batch of 121 stranded Indians leaves Port Sudan for Jeddah onboard IAF C-130J aircraft.Another sortie to follow.#OperationKaveri pic.twitter.com/obmUpPYLJN — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2023

-Another C-130J flight carrying another 135 passengers, the third batch of evacuees under Operation ‘Kaveri’ has also reached Jeddah.

#OperationKaveri in full swing. Second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri. pic.twitter.com/oQzsH4yBAr — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 25, 2023

The government had last week said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens currently located throughout Sudan.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country’s army and a paramilitary group for the last few days that has reportedly left around hundreds dead.

Sudan Conflict Explained in GFX

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced India’s evacuation operation a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that contingency plans to bring back the Indians from Sudan have been put in place, noting that any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation.

The ministry had said the security situation in Sudan continues to be “volatile" with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in the country’s capital Khartoum.

Before India deployed its aircraft and naval ship, some stranded Indians were rescued by Saudi Arabia and France from crisis-hit Sudan.

(With PTI inputs)

