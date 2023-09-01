Operation Trishul Aims to Keep Borders Safe During G20: Top Govt Sources | Exclusive

The Indian Air Force’s ‘Operation Trishul’ — a major training exercise in the northern sector along the borders with China and Pakistan – has been deliberately planned from September 4 and 14, keeping the G20 summit in New Delhi from September 8-10 in mind, according to top government sources.

Diversionary violence has coincided with major visits by foreign dignitaries. Cases in point — The massacre of 35 Sikh villagers on 20 March, 2000, in Chittisinghpora (Chittisinghpura) village of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir, on the eve of then US President Bill Clinton’s visit to India. Also, the North-East Delhi violence during then US President Donald Trump’s visit in 2020.

“The operation is designed to counter any misadventure along the borders. There are specific threats from these areas. China is already on high alert on the Leh-Ladakh side with heavy deployment for the past three years. The Punjab border is facing drones with weapons and drugs on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the Line of Control (LoC) is facing infiltration problem from Pakistan,” said sources.

The operation has been planned with an idea that the “enemies will try to show the world that India is facing major terror problems”, said sources. “It has been cleared by the top officials of the government and will be monitored by the National Security Advisor,” said top government sources, adding, “It is important for India to showcase its power and strength on all fronts.”

“The operation will definitely ramp up the security level during the period and we will be able to identify major strengths and weaknesses of forces before formal setting up of the Theatre Command,” sources said.

ALL ABOUT OPERATION TRISHUL

All major fleets of fighter aircraft, including the Rafale, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKIs, will participate in the drills along with heavy-lift transport aircraft and choppers, including the Chinooks and Apache, IAF officials earlier told News18.

“The Garud Special Forces are also part of the drills where all elements of air power are likely to be exercised in the northern sector, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab," they said.

SECURITY FOR G20

News18 has reported how the Indian security grid is all set to deal with any kind of situation during the G20 summit and a detailed contingency plan has been prepared with the help of various foreign agencies.

According to sources, multiple safe houses have been finalised and helipads are ready in case a contingency arises. Commandos will also be on standby and spotters will be deployed.

The sources added that radars, jammers and required weaponry have been placed at strategic locations, including Lutyens’ Delhi.

They said the commandos, equipped with the most sophisticated weapons, will be able to tackle any situation and ensure a suitable way out for VVIPs in case of an attack.

If such a situation arises, evacuation will be done in a few minutes and the teams will take the VVIPs to safe houses at secret locations close to hotels and venues.

Recently, security personnel of various foreign leaders also inspected the preparations for the G20 summit. The teams suggested a few changes which have been incorporated by the Indian security agencies responsible for the safety of global leaders, sources told News18.

