Oppn Parties Weak, Uniting As they Know They Can’t Defeat BJP Alone: Nitin Gadkari at News18 Town Hall

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, at the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Monday, said the Opposition parties are coming together because “they are weak” and “they realise they can’t defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on their own”.

“When one party becomes strong, the weak get together. When someone is weak, they try to be together….Against the Indira Gandhi government, an alliance was formed, but she still managed to win. In politics, 2+2 is never equal to 4…What the Congress couldn’t do in 60 years, the BJP government, under the leadership of PM Modi, did in nine. People are seeing the development and will give a sweeping mandate,” he said.

When people become weak, they come together. We do politics of conviction while strategically. People who join us, become like us. Opposition parties also supporting us on #UniformCivilCode: @nitin_gadkari, Union Minister#CNNNews18Townhall | @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/WUA5f4bbA8— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 17, 2023

“The Congress was opposing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, but today they are supporting them on the Delhi ordinance…We are also getting people in …There is nothing surprising… It is important to win to form the government. Every party makes alliances strategically to secure its win. Politics is a game of compulsion, limitation and contradictions…People who come and join us become like us. Our party’s character is politics of conviction. We have been doing it since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” he said.

“Whenever there will be the Lok Sabha polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get a mandate under Prime Minister Narendra Modi…Politics of performance is the new normal. The politics of cash, caste and criminals is dead,” the minister said.

Education has remarkably improved, ease of business has been improved, people are getting direct benefits. We do politics of progress and development. We will get majority in #LokSabhaElection2024: @nitin_gadkari, Union Minister#CNNNews18Townhall | @AnchorAnandN pic.twitter.com/Jg14dvzoij— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 17, 2023

Gadkari added that some opposition parties, too, support them on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). “The UCC is not against any faith…There should be one law for everyone…this is social progressive thinking.”

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, top policymakers and leaders discuss elections manifesto, strategies and policies at CNN-News18 Town Hall. This year’s theme, ‘Exploring India’s Path to 2024 Elections’, looks to understand how political parties plan to get the attention of the voters for the next general elections.

The discussions revolve around various topics such as policies, manifestos, and strategies employed by each party. Through this discourse, the event aims to gauge preparations of participating parties for the General Elections.