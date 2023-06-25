‘Order of Nile’, Visit to Pyramids, Al-Hakim Mosque: PM Modi Concludes 'Historic' Egypt Visit

After the magic in the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday concluded his first-ever and highly successful visit to Egypt and shared the best moments from his tour on Twitter in a wrap-up video. It was the first official visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in the last 26 years.

My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President @AlsisiOfficial, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection. pic.twitter.com/tpoTK3inxH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

Calling his Egypt visit “historic," PM Modi wrote, “My visit to Egypt was a historic one. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and will benefit the people of our nations. I thank President Al-Sisi, the Government and the people of Egypt for their affection."

During his highly anticipated tour, PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and signed four MOUs, agreements on trade, investment and security partnerships.

The biggest highlight of the visit included PM Modi getting honoured with the Arab country’s highest honour ‘Order of the Nile’.

Modi held talks with President El-Sisi on Sunday and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries with a focus on improving trade and investments, energy ties and people-to-people connections. The two countries elevated their relationship to a ‘Strategic Partnership’.

PM Modi also visited Egypt’s historic 11th-century Al-Hakim Mosque, which was restored with the help of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

He also visited the Heliopolis Commonwealth War Cemetery in Cairo and paid homage to over 4,300 valiant Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Egypt and Aden during World War I. He also took a tour of the pyramids at Giza.

Earlier, the prime minister met with the Grand Mufti of Egypt, Shawky Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam, and discussed issues related to promoting social harmony and countering extremism and radicalisation.

(With PTI inputs)