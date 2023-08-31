On Raksha Bandhan, Brother Gets 20 Years in Jail for Raping, Impregnating Sister

Affirming the decision of a trial court, the Orissa High Court delivered a verdict on Wednesday, condemning a man to a 20-year prison term for the recurrent rape of his sister, which led to her pregnancy at the age of 14.

Justice S K Sahoo dismissed the convict’s appeal and additionally imposed a fine of Rs 40,000. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional two years of rigorous imprisonment for the convict. The judge expressed his regret at having to adjudicate such a case on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“It is both shocking as well as ironical to hear this case and render judgment on an auspicious day when a brother takes the solemn pledge not only to protect his sister but also to nurture her till his last breath,” Justice Sahoo observed, reported PTI

The man was earlier convicted by the Malkangiri special judge’s court for repeatedly raping his younger sister between May 2018 and May 2019 in their village. He was also convicted in January 2020 for threatening his sister not to disclose it to others.