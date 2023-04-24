Orphans, Children Impacted by Covid to be Enrolled in UP's Atal Residential Schools from Classes 6 to 12

Bringing much relief to the orphans and other children impacted by Covid-19, the Uttar Pradesh government will give admissions to them in Atal Residential Schools. Officials with the labour department said the change is an outcome of the recent amendment which the Yogi Adityanath government made in Atal Residential School Scheme to help the Covid orphans.

Officials said the move is expected to change the lives of more than 2,000 Covid orphans, who were affected in the pandemic in the state.

The Atal Residential School Scheme aims to provide quality and free education to the labourers and Covid orphans. “Enrolment of the Covid orphans and other destitute at the Atal School is a part of the recently amended scheme. Now, the children who lost either mother, father or both the parents to Covid would be benefited under the scheme that ensures free and quality education from Classes 6 to 12,” said a senior official with the Women Welfare Department that will make available the list of these children.

Officials with the Women Welfare Department said the initiative would benefit around 2,000 Covid affected children in the state. Of the total children, nearly 200 lost both mother and father while the remaining lost either of their parent in the pandemic.

The order by the state government mentions that the amendment in the present system of the Atal Residential School Scheme has been unanimously approved by the Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board during its 57th meeting that was held recently. The maintenance and social security of registered construction workers will be fully ensured in the interest of eligible construction workers, an official said.

Other than the Covid affected lot, the scheme would also be a boon for child labourers and help them be part of the mainstream through education. Under this, the admission will be given only to the children of the registered construction workers who have completed at least three years of membership of the board after registration. Earlier this period was kept only for one year. However, the eligibility of maximum two children of the registered working family to study in the school remains the same as before.

Every year, the admission of the children of construction workers and those eligible for the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana is taken on the basis of the procedure laid down by the Atal Residential School Committee.

Under the scheme, the same rule was prescribed earlier for orphans as well, but now the names of destitute children and children eligible for Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana have been added.

The curriculum will be done through Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The student capacity of each school will be 1,000 including 500 boys and 500 girls. Presently, there are around 18 Atal Schools across the state, however, the government has plans to increase the numbers in the future.

