Oscars 2023: RRR's Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Hold Hands On Red Carpet, Will Naatu Naatu Win?

Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli in the house! The 95th Academy Awards has been the talk of the town ever since it received the RRR touch. The blockbuster song of the magnum opus film, Naatu Naatu, has been nominated for the prestigious Best Original Song category. While fans across the globe are hoping for the song’s win, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli are in the house to turn cheerleaders for MM Keeravani and rooting for the song to win.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli walked the red carpet wearing outfits featuring a beautiful RRR nod. Taarak was seen wearing a black outfit with a lion embellished on one of the shoulders, reminding of the iconic scene from RRR. Ram twinned in black, wearing a nod to RRR on his left pocket. Meanwhile, Rajamouli represented India in a purple kurta and dhoti pants.

Also read: Get all the live updates about Oscars 2023 here.

Before they made their way into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in Los Angeles, where the 95th Academy Awards is taking place, the trio posed for a quick picture. They smiled at the cameras and held hands. The picture was shared by RRR’s official Twitter account with the caption, “The RRR at the #OSCARS!!! #Oscars95 #NaatuNaatu #RRRMovie."

Ram also shared the picture on Instagram along with the caption, “Oscar ready!!"

Meanwhile, Jr NTR shared a closer look at his outfit for the night.

Videos from the red carpet revealed that Ram’s wife Upasana also joined him when they spoke with the media. Upasana, who is pregnant with the couple’s first baby, was seen wearing a gorgeous white saree for the ceremony. She hid the baby bump on the carpet.

