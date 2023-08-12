'Our Tradition & Responsibility to Give Opportunities to Daughters': Prez Droupadi Murmu at News18 Event

It is our tradition and responsibility to give respect and proper opportunities to our daughters and sisters, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised on Friday as she graced Network18’s ‘Rising India – She Shakti’ event in New Delhi to acknowledge, honour and celebrate women achievers.

Addressing the gathering, the President said today, when our country has entered ‘Amrit Kaal’, organising such an event to acknowledge, honour and celebrate women achievers is very relevant.

“It is impossible to imagine a healthy, empowered and developed society without women power… Women power will propel the country to go forward. As a society, we should all contribute to make our daughters stronger and help them participate in every field,” Murmu, the chief guest of the event, said.

The President said India is poised to become the third-largest economy in the near future but it would not be possible without the contribution of half of the population. She pointed out that some states have adequate representation of women in the workforce but there are many states where their number is low.

Murmu added that “our daughters and sisters have an immense desire to move ahead in life and do something for the country and society”. She noted that girls coming from humble backgrounds are breaking glass ceilings with sheer willpower and hard work and excelling in all fields.

Noting that respect for women has been the basis of our culture, Murmu said: “There is much evidence in our tradition that whenever women have been insulted, the whole society has united to condemn such misdeeds and the culprits have been punished.”

She added that some unfortunate incidents happen even today and are “completely against our eternal value of respect for women”. Murmu expressed confidence that “empowered by our system which is imbued with the value of respecting women and the spirit of justice for women, our Nari-Shakti will keep moving ahead”.

The President said the government is constantly striving to make women more empowered. “But, as a society, we all should also contribute to the empowerment of our daughters and sisters.” She stated that together, the country has to create an environment where all women can fully participate and contribute to the social, economic, cultural and political spheres.

Murmu said media is an important part of the social system and a major pillar of democracy. Appreciating Network18 for providing a good platform to women achievers and honouring them, she expressed confidence that this event would inspire other institutions to organise such events for women empowerment.

News18 Network’s ‘Rising India - She Shakti’ conclave honoured the achievements of women who broke the glass ceiling and shared their stories to inspire the new generation. Women & Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, actor Shraddha Kapoor, and singer Asha Bhosle among other achievers were in attendance. The event was held at Taj Palace, New Delhi.