Over 1 Crore Youth in 10-17 Age Group Addicted to Alcohol & Drugs, Says Centre, Lists Steps Taken for Awareness

A total of 1.48 crore youth in the age group of 10 to 17 are addicted to alcohol and drugs in the country, data released by the Union Social, Justice and Empowerment Ministry has revealed.

Of this figure, 40 lakh youth are addicted to opioids — a class of drugs that includes heroin, synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, and pain relievers available legally by prescription such as oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, morphine, and many others.

Next to opioids come alcohol and inhalants under which 30 lakh each are addicted. “Inhalants are various products easily bought and found in the home or workplace — such as spray paints, markers, glues, and cleaning fluids. They contain substances that have psychoactive (mind-altering) properties when inhaled. People who use inhalants breathe them in through the mouth (huffing) or nose,” said a ministry official.

Between the age group of 18-75, 15.01 crore are addicted to alcohol and 2.90 crore are addicted to cannabis, said the ministry data.

The ministry said it has taken several steps to prevent addiction to various drugs. “Till now, through various activities undertaken on the ground, 10.47 crore people have been sensitised on substance use, including 3.34 crore youth and 2.22 crore women,” said the ministry official.

The ministry has also included schools, colleges and other education institutions so that the message reaches children and youth.

“A total of 3.23 lakh educational institutions have been involved to spread the message against use of alcohol and drugs. A strong force of 8,000-plus master volunteers has been identified and trained to pass on the message among their friends and colleagues,” said the official.

Awareness through social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram is being spread so that it reaches the youth fast. “Mobile application Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) has been developed to gather and collect data and a national online pledge to be drug-free saw 1.67 crore students from 99,595 educational institutions pledging to be drug-free,” said the official.

The ministry has also signed memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with spiritual and social service organisations to support the activities of NMBA and also conduct mass awareness activities.

A number of de-addiction centres have been set up in all states and Union Territories. A total of 455 de-addiction centres are operational in all states and Union Territories in 2022-23 and a total of Rs 97.51 crore has been released to be used by these centres and educate people who are addicted to alcohol and drugs.