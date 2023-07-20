Over 100 Delegates to Participate in S20 Summit At Isha Yoga Center; Special Session with Sadhguru on Cards

The Science20 (S20) Summit of G20 will be held at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore with over 100 delegates from 20 countries, including academicians, scientists, experts and policy makers attending the meeting from July 21-22. The delegates will also have an interactive session with Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation.

This will be the summit meeting of the Science 20 Engagement Group where the deliberations of previous three meetings will be consolidated and presented. The group has discussed the themes of Green Energy, Connecting Science with Society and Holistic Health in the previous meetings and will be presenting a joint communique from 20 nations on the themes.

Established in 2017, the S20 is one of the most recent engagement groups of the G20. It supports the G20 by fostering an official dialogue with the scientific community.

On the G20 meeting being held at the Yoga Center, Sadhguru said: “It is great that G20 meetings are happening in a variety of places, including a spiritual centre. I think that is the right way to go because people need to experience India.”

Beginning with the traditional welcome with garlands, drums and flower petals, the delegates on their arrival will be introduced to the ancient technologies of well-being at the iconic 112-feet Adiyogi, the first Yogi.

Enthralling performances of classical Indian martial arts Kalaripayattu and classical Indian dance Bharatanatyam by the Isha Samskriti students are planned for the delegates. They will also be taken on a guided tour of the Isha Yoga Center.