Over 1,200 Burglaries, 25 Years, 14 States: How Ghaziabad's Crorepati Thief Looted Hundreds of People

A man, who has allegedly committed around 1,200 burglaries across 14 states over 25 years, is now in the custody of West Bengal’s Bidhannagar Police.

Nadeem Qureshi (45), who has properties worth crores in Mumbai and Pune, started committing crimes when he was a teen. He used to steal cattle in his native village in Ghaziabad of Uttar Pradesh and later committed burglaries.

Qureshi was first arrested by Rajasthan Police and was later shifted to Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being convicted in a burglary case in Ghaziabad in 2021. He was brought to Bengal after the state police had placed a production remand before the jail authorities in connection with a burglary at Sourav Abasan in Salt Lake, Times of India reported.

A senior officer of Bidhannagar City Police said Qureshi was traced in 2021 after a robbery worth Rs 12 lakhs at two flats at Sourav Abasan. However, Qureshi managed to hoodwink cops and fled away.

A court in Salt Lake sent Qureshi to seven-day police custody on Monday.

Elaborating on his modus operandi, a senior police officer said the accused moved around in formal attire and entered less-guarded housing complexes or stand-alone buildings in chauffeur-driven cars and used to take elevators till the top of a building.

“From there, he used to walk down the stairs to check out locked homes. He used to target those that were not locked for long. He used to steal only cash and gold so that the stolen booty couldn’t be traced," the officer told TOI.

Qureshi is a Class V dropout but used to dress up in corporate attire and drive in sedans. He committed crimes in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Odisha and other states. Qureshi is a proclaimed offender in at least 23 cases.