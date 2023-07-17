Over 2 Lakh Carry Out Amarnath Yatra in 16 Days; Sai Pallavi, Saina Nehwal Among Pilgrims

The number of pilgrims who performed the Amarnath Yatra in Kashmir this year, has gone up from 20,806 to 2,29,221 in the last 16 days. The count jumped by over two lakhs as pilgrims performed darshan at the Holy Cave on Sunday despite bad weather conditions.

Officials told News18 that the yatra has been performed and is continuing while ensuring all safety measures. A 53-year old pilgrim, named Urmilaben, died after being hit by shooting stones while she was on her way to the Amarnath cave.

An official said, “The weather was not favorable today as valley witnessed a downpour in several parts yet 20,806 pilgrims performed darshan at Holy Cave smoothly and comfortably with the support of administration and government agencies.”

South Indian actor Sai Pallavi Senthamarai and ace tennis player Saina Nehwal were also among the devotees of Amarnath Yatra this year. Both of them took to social media to share their pictures at the yatra.

The Jammu and Kashmir government maximised the arrangements this year to provide a smooth and comfortable experience to the pilgrims. The yatra is being monitored from ground zero by top officials.

Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri had earlier said that around eight to nine lakh pilgrims are expected in the 62-day long yatra this year. “We are doing arrangements according to these numbers but we are prepared for a much higher number too," Vijay had said.

The security of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims remains a big concern every year for the government whose main concern involves the pilgrims being targeted by the terrorists.

In 2017, eight Hindu pilgrims were killed in a terror attack.

The security arrangements were reviewed by Home Minister Amit Shah before the beginning of the yatra and the officials were directed to ensure smooth conduct.

The ADGP of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with other police and CRPF officials conducted a comprehensive security review at various points yesterday, including the Navyug Tunnel on National Highway.

Kumar provided insights and advised the implementation of additional measures to be adopted by the police and CRPF personnel. As per a police statement, he emphasized upon officers to ensure the strict adherence of SOPs and directed them to be extra vigilant in ensuring that the safety and security of the pilgrimage is not compromised.