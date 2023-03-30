Over 300 lawyers From SC & HCs Object to Law Minister Rijiju ‘anti-India gang’ Comments

Over 300 lawyers from both Supreme and High courts have criticised Law minister Kiren Rijiju over his statement calling some retired judges are “part of an anti-India" gang.

The lawyers wrote an open letter on Wednesday, demanding that Rijiju should withdraw his comments.

“We, the undersigned lawyers practising in diverse courts around the nation, deprecate the unwarranted attack launched against retired judges of the Supreme Court of India by Union Law Minister Shri Kiren Rijiju, at a conclave telecast live by a media house. The allegations of anti-nationalism against people who have dedicated their lives to upholding the rule of law, and the naked threat of reprisals against them, marks a new low in the public discourse of our great nation,” the letter reads.

In the letter, the Lawyers referred to Rijiju’s comments at the India Today conclave in New Delhi on March 18, where they talked about what the minister called “a calibrated effort” to undermine Indian judiciary and turn it against the government.

Bombay Lawyers Body Moves SC Seeking Action Against Dhankhar, Rijiju Over Remarks on Judiciary

The Bombay Lawyers Association on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against a high court decision dismissing its PIL against Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar over their remarks on judiciary and the collegium system for appointment of judges.

The lawyers’ body has challenged the Bombay High Court’s February 9 order of dismissing its plea on the ground that it was not a fit case to invoke the writ jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The Bombay Lawyers Association (BLA) had claimed that Rijiju and Dhankhar showed lack of faith in the Constitution with their remarks and conduct. It had sought orders to restrain Dhankhar from discharging duty as the vice president, and Rijiju from discharging his duty as the cabinet minister for the central government.

Lawyer Ahmed Abdi told PTI that the petition has been filed with the apex court registry on Tuesday.

In an appeal, the lawyers body said that the “frontal attack not just on the judiciary but the Constitution" by the two executive officials has lowered the prestige of the Supreme Court in public.

Rijiju had said the collegium system of appointing judges was “opaque and not transparent"

