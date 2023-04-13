CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Asad Ahmed EncounterBathinda News Karnataka ElectionsDelhi HeatwaveMumbai News
Home » India » Over 4 Kg Heroin Air-dropped by Pakistani Drone Near IB in Punjab's Fazilka Seized
1-MIN READ

Over 4 Kg Heroin Air-dropped by Pakistani Drone Near IB in Punjab's Fazilka Seized

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 16:52 IST

Chandigarh, India

Hooks and blinker torches were found attached with the bags.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

Hooks and blinker torches were found attached with the bags.(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The troopers opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle. During an initial search, a bag containing two packets of heroin was found from a wheat field

Border Security Force troops have recovered more than four kilogram heroin dropped by a Pakistani drone near the India and Pakistan border in Punjab’s Fazilka district, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Around 10:50 pm on Wednesday, BSF personnel heard the buzzing sound of the drone entering the Indian territory from across the border in an area near Maharkhewa Mansa village, the official said.

The troopers opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle. During an initial search, a bag containing two packets of heroin was found from a wheat field, the spokesperson said.

Later, the Punjab Police also joined the search operation and two more bags containing heroin were found, he added.

Hooks and blinker torches were found attached with the bags. The weight of the heroin recovered was 4.5 kg, the BSF official said.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Drone
  2. drugs
  3. Fazilka
  4. heroin
  5. International Border
  6. pakistan
  7. police
  8. punjab
first published:April 13, 2023, 16:52 IST
last updated:April 13, 2023, 16:52 IST