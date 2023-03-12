CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 InfluenzaPM in KarnatakaLand-for-jobs CaseDCW ChiefChirag Delhi Flyover
Home » India » Over 500 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Biggest Spike in 113 Days
1-MIN READ

Over 500 New Covid Cases in 24 Hours, Biggest Spike in 113 Days

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 15:05 IST

New Delhi, India

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).(Representational image: AFP/File)

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).(Representational image: AFP/File)

The death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

India logged 524 new coronavirus cases after a gap of 113 days, while the active cases rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

RELATED NEWS

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,093, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.  According to the ministry’s website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. covid cases
  2. covid cases today
  3. covid deaths
  4. COVID India
first published:March 12, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 15:05 IST
Read More