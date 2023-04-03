Package Suspected to Be Dropped by Drone Found in J-K's Samba, Area Cordoned off

A package suspected to have been airdropped by a drone from across the International Border was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district on Monday, prompting police to cordon off the area, official sources said.

The package was found early on Monday near the railway line in Rakh Barotiya, they said.

The police have cordoned off the area and called in the bomb disposal squad, they added.

According to past modus operandi, the police suspect that the package was dropped by a drone from across the border, the sources said.

Several incidents of weapons, narcotics, cash and explosive materials being airdropped by drones suspected to be from across the international border have come to light in the Union Territory’s Samba, Kathua and Jammu districts in recent months.

