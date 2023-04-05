Padma Awards 2023: President Murmu Confers Honour to Sudha Murty, ‘Naatu Naatu’ Composer Keeravani

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav was conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously on Wednesday. Mulayam’s son and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav received the award from President Droupadi Murmu.

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s wife and author Sudha Murty was conferred with Padma Bhushan for social work.

Music composer MM Keeravani, who composed the song ‘Naatu Naatu’, received the Padma Shri from President Murmu. Keeravani earlier won the Oscar for the song.

Founder of Super 30 educational programme, Anand Kumar, received Padma Shri from President Murmu. The Bollywood movie ‘Super 30’ is based on his life.

Actor Raveena Tandon was also conferred with the Padma Shri.

President Murmu presented Padma Awards 2023 at Civil Investiture Ceremony-I at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

ABOUT PADMA AWARDS

The Padma Awards – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri – are among the country’s highest civilian awards. Instituted in 1954, these awards, announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year, seek to recognize ‘work of distinction’ and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in all fields/disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc.

For this year, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including 3 duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises 6 Padma Vibhushan, 9 Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. As many as 19 of the awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of foreigners.

