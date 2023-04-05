Padma Recipient Rasheed Quadri Tells PM Modi He Didn’t Expect it Under His Rule, ‘You Proved me Wrong’

Veteran Bidri craft artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, who was conferred with a Padma award on Wednesday, had an interesting conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while thanking him for the honour.

As he shook hands with the prime minister, Quadri said that he didn’t think he would be awarded if the BJP government was in power, but PM Modi “proved him wrong."

“I was waiting for the award since the past five years now, and didn’t get it during the Congress rule. I thought that the BJP government in power will never give me this award, but you (PM Modi) proved me wrong. I am really thankful for this," Quadri said in a conversation with the prime minister.

Prime minister Modi listened to Quadri intently, and slightly laughed on his BJP comment as the two shook hands.

He was one of six awardees who shook hands with the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah.

A total of 52 awardees were given the honour on Wednesday — two Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan and 45 Padma Shri.

Take a look at other awardees

Veteran socialist leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis, known globally for his work on Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), were among those conferred the Padma Vibhushan award by President Droupadi Murmu.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several Union ministers and other guests were present at the function.

Music director M M Keeravaani, who recently bagged India’s first Oscar for an original song for the ‘RRR’ song ‘Naatu Naatu’, and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon were among those who received the Padma Shri.

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty, physicist Deepak Dhar, who is known for long-standing research career in statistical physics, novelist S L Bhyrappa, noted playback singer Vani Jairam and Vedic scholar Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji were given the Padma Bhushan.

Ramesh Parmar and Shanti Parmar of Madhya Pradesh who make dolls using recycled cloth got emotional as they touched Prime Minister Modi’s feet. Gujarati folk artiste Paresh Rathwa was also overwhelmed with emotions as he greeted the prime minister by touching his feet.

Educationist from Odisha Antaryami Mishra and Delhi-based doctor Ishwar Chander Verma, both of whom are wheelchair-bound.

